Prayers, produce and pantry staples were available to area residents — with a drive-through service to adhere to coronavirus guidelines — Saturday morning at Churches Touching Lives for Christ in Temple.
Cars stretched around 13th Street near the group’s building as volunteers helped residents in need with donated food for area residents and their families. While CTLC usually holds its food bank inside its building, worries over the coronavirus pandemic forced the group to transition into a drive-through system instead.
“Usually all of our clients park here and come in, but because of the virus we are having to do (a drive-through),” CTLC Treasurer Retha Snelson said. “Our volunteers are here and have gloves on, and some of them are wearing masks.”
The service set up spanned both its parking lot and a portion of nearby 13th Street. Volunteers went to each car to get required information.
Residents were then given a ticket that allowed them to drive to the front of the building where food was distributed.
Snelson said each family gets a preset arrangement of essential foods, produce and bottled water, along with a bag of apples, pastries and a box of popcorn.
Some items that are usually given out, such as dairy products and bread, were in short supply Saturday and ran out early.
Snelson said many of the pantry’s clients are worried about coronavirus in addition to economic concerns.
“The last time we had (the food bank) inside, we were worried about the virus, but most of the clients weren’t worried,” she said. “They didn’t have a lot to say about it. They were more interested in getting food and surviving.”
Geno Pitts, who has been volunteering at the food bank for the past seven years, said coronavirus concerns didn’t stop him from helping others.
He said he is used to more interaction with food pantry clients.
“For us, it is hard because inside (the facility) you build a relationship with the people,” Pitts said. “For us who have been volunteering a long time, we miss that interaction. Some of them we get to know, we know their names and how many kids they have and by doing this (drive-through service), it is a little more impersonal.”