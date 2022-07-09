The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and OneOp will present two webinars in July.
The first, “The Importance of Estate Planning for Military Families,” will be on July 12. “Social Security and Disability 101” will be held July 27.
Both online events are free and will be presented 10-11:30 a.m. Participants may register for the July 12 event at https:// tx.ag/OneOpJuly12 and the July 27 event at https://tx.ag/ OneOpJuly27.
Once registered, participants will receive an email with instructions and a meeting link.
OneOp, formerly the Military Families Learning Network, is a virtual professional development platform for providers who serve military families.
Both webinars will offer free continuing education credits for social workers, licensed professional counselors, licensed marriage and family therapists, board certified patient advocates, case managers and accredited financial counselors.
Estate planning
“The July 12 webinar will give service providers the opportunity to learn about current laws affecting estate planning,” said Rachel Brauner, AgriLife Extension military program specialist in Bryan-College Station.
Brauner said by the end of the presentation, professionals will have a working knowledge of the legal tools and strategies their clients need to obtain the care they need, along with the appropriate legal protections.
The featured speaker is Mary Benzinger, J.D., U.S. Army at the Pentagon Joint Legal Assistance senior legal assistance attorney.
Among the topics covered by Benzinger will be probate and probate avoidance; advantages and limitations of wills and trusts; life insurance beneficiaries, incapacity planning and planning for minor children.
Blended family challenges, testamentary trusts, estate planning resources and estate taxes also will be discussed.
Social Security and Disability 101
“Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, provides critical financial help to aged, blind and disabled people who have limited income and resources,” Brauner said.
Social Security Disability Insurance, SSDI, pays disability benefits to people and certain family members who meet the definition of disability, if they worked long enough — and recently enough — under Social Security, she said
Brauner said the July 27 webinar will provide important information about the basics of the SSDI and SSI programs along with the application process. It also will cover a basic understanding of the SSI/SSDI insurance programs and how to identify what the non-medical eligibility requirements are for each program.
Rhonda Romero, Social Security Administration public affairs specialist, will be the featured speaker.
Romero also will cover how to file an application for SSI/SSDI and what to expect from Social Security during the application process.