The Taylor County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations for area residents as a wildfire burned for a third day on Thursday.
The sheriff's department said residents living along Buffalo Gap, Denton Valley Road, County Road 297, Hillside Road, Braune Road and County Road 257 need to "immediately evacuate".
Officials said evacuees can go to Lawn Baptist church for food or housing and the Taylor County Expo Center was available for animals.
As of Wednesday, the fire covered 1,500 acres and was 5 percent contained.