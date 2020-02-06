An area of light to moderate snow iwas reportedly moving through the region along and east of Interstate 35E.
The Weather Channel reported minor accumulations can be expected on grassy and elevated surfaces as well as some bridges and overpasses.
Temperatures in Temple were below freezing overnight. The temperature was expected remain in the 32-36 degree range in the morning and most roads are expected to remain passable.
Motorist should use caution if traveling, particularly on bridges and overpasses as these roads are usually the first to freeze.