Global technology giant Meta Platforms Inc. — the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and other social media subsidiaries — plans to build an $800 million data center campus in Temple’s industrial park.
The data center will be located on a 400-acre site roughly bordered by Loop 363, Industrial Park Boulevard and Eberhardt Road, the company announced. The data center is the physical backbone for Meta apps and services that include virtual reality platforms. It will create 1,200 jobs during construction and plans to permanently employ about 100 people once the facility is completed.
Temple had strong infrastructure and other attributes that made the city attractive, Meta officials said.
“The process is pretty complex,” Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta, said of selecting a data center location. She listed shovel-ready sites, access to reliable infrastructure, access to renewable energy and a strong local workforce as parts of the formula.
“The secret sauce in this is always strong local partnerships,” she said. “We found all of those in spades here in Temple.”
Shovel-ready site
Work on the Temple site will begin Friday as construction is expected to begin soon, Meta officials said. The data center — to be powered by 100% renewable energy — is expected to be operational in 2024.
Mayor Tim Davis said “the impact of Meta locating a data center in Temple is a huge win for the citizens of Temple.”
“This project could very easily become the largest economic development project the city has ever seen. There are less than 20 of these data centers worldwide,” he said.
Meta’s choice of Temple will prompt a lot of companies with eyes on the area to consider the city for business opportunities, Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of the Temple Economic Development Corp., said.
“When you have a company of that stature — one of the largest companies in the world — that has chosen Temple as a location of such significant investment, it really starts to put eyes on Temple,” Cannady said. “We anticipate that this will make national news, if not worldwide news.”
The investment in Temple is likely the largest in the area since the opening of the Temple Panda 1 Power Plant, which created a $1.5 billion impact for Central Texas, officials said.
“The pace of Temple’s growth is increasing,” Davis said. “Temple is a destination for families looking for economic and educational opportunities. … Meta has a track record of partnering with local school districts to provide innovative opportunities for our students.”
Davis added: “Currently, Temple is known as a medical, manufacturing and logistics community. We can now add technology to that list.”
“Other technology companies will seek to locate facilities in Temple,” he said. “There are a very limited number of communities in the country that qualify to even make the short list for this type of project.”
Tax abatements, impact
Cannady said the data center is expected to receive 75% tax abatements from the city and Bell County for a 10-year period and receive a 50% tax abatement from Temple College for 10 years. Government bodies are required to approve each agreement.
There will be no tax abatement for school taxes. An analysis projects that the Temple ISD will receive $50 million in taxes over a 15-year period.
“That helps pay off some bonds,” Cannady said.
For the other entities, “even with the abatements, considerable taxes will be paid,” Cannady said.
Under a proposed tax abatement agreement, Meta must invest at least $800 million for phase 1. Additionally, Meta must create and maintain at least 40 new full-time jobs. Meta may develop the project in phases over a period of years. If that occurs, Meta would be eligible for separate abatements each subsequent phase.
City Manager Brynn Myers said she was excited that Meta is coming to Temple, noting it “will result in considerable additional revenues to support our community and its growth.”
“If the company builds out additional phases, which is contemplated in our agreements with them, these same amounts are estimated to be received for each additional phase as well,” Myers said.
Davis said Meta’s large investments will substantially increase the tax base.
“The increased tax base then in turn reduces the tax burden felt by citizens for both public services provided by the city and education services provided by Temple ISD,” Davis said. “The Temple taxpayers will benefit from the Meta data center project.”
Meta’s data centers have an effect across the globe through the web world, but the company also wants to have a local impact.
“What’s really important to us is that the impact of our operations also helps locally,” Nothnagle said.
Local investment
Meta helps support communities by investing in local schools, nonprofits and community projects that benefit areas where people live and work.
“We really focus on supporting schools and nonprofits in the communities where we have data centers,” Nothnagle said.
They focus on three different areas: using technology for community benefit, provide opportunities to bring people together — online and off, and supporting Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education.
The company plans to provide grants to local organizations to address the needs of Central Texans. Once the data center is online, Meta will launch its Community Action Grants program.
Davis said Meta’s partnership with Temple ISD will help students — including those enrolled in the Career and Technical Education program.
“TISD already partners with many local companies through the Career Tech program,” the mayor said. “This allows those students to obtain a marketable skill while in school that allows them to be workforce-ready upon graduation. A partnership between Meta and TISD will lead to advanced training, college credits and future employment opportunities for those students.
“The city of Temple was not the only community that was under consideration from Meta, but the city of Temple won the project due to the collective focused effort of dedicated people,” he said. “The impact of the work done by the employed professionals and volunteers will be enjoyed for generations.”