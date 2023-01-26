Space Tragedy

A wreath is presented by, from left, Bob Cabana, Associate Administrator of NASA; Janet Petro, NASA KSC director, and Sheryl Chaffee, daughter of  astronaut Roger Chaffee, during NASA's Day of Remembrance ceremony.

 Joe Burbank

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA marked the 20th anniversary of the space shuttle Columbia tragedy with somber ceremonies and remembrances during its annual tribute to fallen astronauts on Thursday.