Fairfield Lake State Park

Coots dot Fairfield Lake at sunset while people fish from a boat on Feb. 27. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced the closure of Fairfield Lake State Park last weekend — the second time the park has closed since the land was sold earlier this year.

 Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

For the second time this year, the state has closed Fairfield Lake State Park after it was unable to negotiate the purchase of the property from a developer.