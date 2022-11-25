Forest-Tree Thinning

A plan to cut 2.4 million trees from a section of Bass River State Forest in Bass River Township N.J., is aimed mainly at small, narrow trees, but also would include tall, matures trees like those shown.

 Wayne Parry

BASS RIVER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Up to 2.4 million trees would be cut down as part of a project to prevent major wildfires in a federally protected New Jersey forest heralded as a unique environmental treasure.