Downtown Temple during Winter Storm Uri

This aerial photograph taken Feb. 18, 2021, shows snow and ice blanketing downtown Temple, with the historic Santa Fe Depot in the foreground. The effects of Winter Storm Uri crippled much of Texas, including Bell County.

 Earl Nottingham/Special to the Telegram

A Texas appellate court surprised the electricity world Friday by ruling that the Public Utility Commission overstepped its authority during the deadly February 2021 winter storm when it raised the price of electricity to the maximum, $9,000 per megawatt-hour.