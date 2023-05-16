Fairfield Lake State Park

A park visitor casts a fishing line at Fairfield Lake State Park on Feb. 27. State lawmakers are close to approving up to $1 billion in new funding for state parks.

 Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

The Texas House on Tuesday gave final approval to two bills, Senate Bill 1648 and Senate Joint Resolution 74, that would, with voter approval, create a Centennial Parks Conservation Fund to invest $1 billion to buy more land for the state parks system.