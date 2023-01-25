Britain Strikes

Members of the GMB union stand on the picket line outside the Amazon fulfillment centre, as Amazon workers stage their first ever strike in the UK in a dispute over pay, in Coventry, England.

LONDON— Amazon warehouse workers went on strike for the first time in Britain on Wednesday because of a dispute over pay and working conditions, adding to a wave of industrial labor action across the country fueled by the soaring cost of living.