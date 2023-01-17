CORRECTION Bioengineered Organs

A technician works with bioreactors containing pig kidneys in a Miromatrix laboratory in Eden Prairie, Minn. 

 Andy Clayton-King

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The ghostly form floating in a large jar had been the robust reddish-brown of a healthy organ just hours before. Now it's semitranslucent, white tubes like branches on a tree showing through.