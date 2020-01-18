Two bank executives from Temple soon will have more responsibilities after being promoted earlier this month.
Extraco Banks announced the promotion of Brian Reinhardt and Steve Wolfe, who both live in the Temple area. Wolfe now will be the bank’s new metro market president, with Reinhardt taking over Wolfe’s position as the president of the Central Texas southern region.
Each of the men has worked for the bank for many years, with Wolfe having served 24 years and Reinhardt 18 years with the company.
“Both Steve and Brian have extensive market expertise, and with their leadership abilities, we look forward to the impact each will have in their new role,” Doug Streater, president and chief executive officer of Extraco Banks, said. “We’ve spent considerable time and resources building a seasoned leadership team that will not only grow our business, but further our mission and support of Central Texas communities as well.”
As the president of metro markets, Wolf will oversee the bank’s loan production offices in Dallas, San Marcos and Austin. Reinhardt’s new position will be overseeing all of the bank’s branches in the surrounding cities, such as Temple, Belton and Kil-leen.
Bank spokeswoman Libby Cain said both men, who have ties to the community, will remain headquartered in Temple.
Wolfe, who has worked in the banking industry for 30 years, is a graduate of Southern Methodist University. In addition to his role at the bank, Wolfe serves as the board vice chair of the Temple Chamber of Commerce and the board chair of the Temple Housing Consortium.
“I am very excited about (the new job) because I get to deal with some larger credits, and I am going to be able to keep my existing loan portfolio and continue living in Temple,” Wolfe said. “I am excited about (Brian’s promotion) because he has been groomed, specifically by me, for the past three to four years to take over that position.”
Reinhardt, a Baylor University graduate, serves as a board member on the Temple Health and Bioscience District and as a member of the Rotary Club of Temple.
“I am really excited about it, it is going to provide me the opportunity to do some new things but I am still keeping the same customers,” Reinhardt said. “Our family loves Temple, we moved down here a few years ago from Waco and they love it here.”
Both men, after assuming their positions at the beginning of the year, have started to take over elements of their jobs gradually. Cain said residents in the area who have worked with Wolfe eventually will transition into working with Reinhardt as the two shift into their new roles.