Temple’s Lake Jim Thornton will temporarily be little more than a puddle after the city started draining it earlier this month to make room for construction in the area.
The drainage of the lake — which borders the Sammons Golf Links — is part of a city project to replace aging infrastructure within the lake. City contractors will replace an intake pipe, wet well and pump station located within the lake, prompting the need to drain the water.
City officials said the current pump station was installed in 1987 and provides irrigation to the north side of the golf course. It has reached the end of its life expectancy.
“The project is designed to replace the existing pump station that is 33 years old,” Jeff Ward, director of golf, said. “The new pump station will allow better water management with its variable speed control system, and should be able to provide golf course irrigation for at least the next 30 years.”
The work to fix the pump station is expected to cost of more than $361,000.
Work began March 2 to start draining the lake.
City officials estimate the project will be completed by early April. City spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said the city will allow the lake to start refilling once all of the dirt work on the project is complete.
Lake Jim Thornton, originally Lake Polk, was created when Gulf, Colorado & Santa Fe Railway dammed up a portion of Bird’s Creek in 1892 to supply water to its steam-powered locomotives. Lake Polk was named after one of the railroad officials, Lucius Junius Polk.
When Temple Mayor John Sammons redesigned the golf course in 1986, the name of the lake was changed to honor Jim Thornton, who helped save the park.