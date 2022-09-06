GALVESTON - Workers in protective suits and hardhats spent Thursday under a hot sun blasting barnacles, algae, battered paint and rust off the USS Texas with high-pressure jets of water.
It was the first small step in a $35 million project to repair the 110-year-old U.S. Navy battleship, and it got started quickly.
Galveston welcomed the USS Texas on Wednesday afternoon. For some, the arrival was a spectacle, a brief momentous event.
For others, it was the beginning of almost a year’s work.
Initial estimates are that repairing the ship’s leaky hull will take about 10 months, said Craig Marston, general manager of Gulf Copper Dry Dock & Rig Repair.
There might be more work to do, however, he said. Even the basic job will take a lot, however.
“The rebuilding of this ship will take approximately 800 tons of steel and 2,500 gallons of paint,” Marston said.
Painting alone, which will begin as soon as new steel plates are installed, will take two months to complete, Marston said.
Steel work should take about 10 months, he said.
Big, maybe bigger
A small fleet of tugboats began guiding the battleship into a huge dry dock at Gulf Copper Dry Dock & Rig Repair on Pelican Island about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Just getting it positioned in the dock took nine hours, Marston said.
“We had a diver check the location, which required some repositioning and confirmation,” Marston said.
Within a few more hours, a crew of about 80 workers — crane operators, riggers and forklift operators — got to work, Marston said.
“We have sufficient personnel for this initial stage,” Marston said. “But with the full scope and with other contracted work, we are currently hiring.”
What exactly the full scope will be might change after a close inspection of the ship in the dry dock, Marston said.
“The initial plan is subject to change after inspection of the hull now that the ship is out of the water,” Marston said. “The plan has been to crop and renew some of the hull steel and to plate over the existing hull in other areas.
“After cleaning the hull of salt and marine growth, our plan is to remove the salvage foam that was put in previously in order to repair the steel.”
Salvage foam is a substance used to help slow the leaks and keep the ship afloat.
The ship at one point was taking on water at about 2,000 gallons a minute, according to the USS Texas Foundation, which assumed management of the vessel from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department in 2019.
Work to plug the leaks for the trip south along the Houston Ship Channel to Galveston slowed that to about 50 gallons a minute, the foundation said.
The department had maintained the ship for nearly 60 years. But in 2019, the Texas Legislature turned over operations to the foundation, appropriated $35 million for repairs and ordered the foundation to find the ship a permanent, self-sustaining home.
Risky business
Repairing the ship is not only time-consuming, but poses some danger, Marston said.
“Removing salvage foam is tricky because it is flammable,” Marston said. “We have to cold-cut access windows using ultra-high-pressure water to remove the foam with 10,000 psi pressure washer and recover the material.”
Once the foam is removed, workers can begin flame cutting and welding, Marston said.
The 10-month steel replacement not only requires welders, but also chemists who’ll inspect the ship, Marston said.
“In the areas that we will be renewing steel, the first step is to have a marine chemist confirm the area, especially the internal space, to see if it’s safe for welding or flame cutting.”
Cut to the chase
As soon as the chemist confirms it’s safe, crews will begin replacing the steel, Marston said.
“We then cut out specific hull steel using a gas torch.” Marston said. “We have to release, or cut, the attached internal steel from the hull plate.”
The cut edges of steel are ground to a bevel and new plate steel is fitted to the hull’s curvature, Marston said.
“The welding process connects the new plate to the existing steel hull as well as the existing internal structure.” Marston said. “Once complete, the weld is tested for integrity.”
It’s a big, complex job, but one that Gulf Copper is ready for, Marston said.
“We’ve been looking at this for over two years and have been planning this project meticulously,” Marston said. “It’s going to be tricky, but we’ve got a good plan and we will execute it.”
This story was distributed by The Associated Press.