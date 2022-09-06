USS Texas restoration underway

Workers pressure wash the and scrape barnacles from from the hull of the historic battleship USS Texas at Gulf Copper Dry Dock & Rig Repair Co. on Pelican Island in Galveston on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

 Jennifer Reynolds/The Daily News

GALVESTON -  Workers in protective suits and hardhats spent Thursday under a hot sun blasting barnacles, algae, battered paint and rust off the USS Texas with high-pressure jets of water.