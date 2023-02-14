US California Prop 8 Repeal

Protesters gather on the west steps of the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. to protest the passage of Proposition 8 in the recent election. 

 Robert Durell

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California, a U.S. trendsetter for progressive policies and a state where the current governor once made news issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples in San Francisco before it was legal, will attempt to enshrine marriage equality in the state constitution.