Small Towns Water Problems

Toney Lewis shows a bottle of tap water he saved, before his neighborhood was recently switched to the current Ferriday, La. water system, in Ridgecrest, La. In many places, people struggle to find water.

 Gerald Herbert

Keystone, W.Va. — Donna Dickerson's heart would sink every time she'd wake up, turn on the faucet in her mobile home and hear the pipes gurgling.