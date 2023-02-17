Turkey Syria Earthquake

People who lost their houses in the devastating earthquake, lineup to receive food at a makeshift camp, in Iskenderun city, southern Turkey.

 Hussein Malla

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations launched a $1 billion appeal Thursday to help 5.2 million survivors of the most devastating earthquake in Turkey's modern history, two days after starting a $397 million appeal to help nearly 5 million Syrians across the border in the rebel-held northwest.