The Temple Police Department announced the arrest of an individual it believes to be connected to a Wednesday morning stabbing.
The suspect, Mikayla Wofford, 24, was arrested Wednesday at a residence in the 500 block of South 29th Street after an initial investigation by police. The stabbing, which took place at the same residence where the arrest was made, occurred about 9:47 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers who arrived at the scene of the stabbing found an adult male victim who had received a stab wound to the chest.
The victim was later transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Officials said that they have no additional information at this time.