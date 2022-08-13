The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be holding a new virtual birding seminar Aug. 15-19 on hummingbirds.
The “Hummer Week” events will take place 3-4 p.m. each day and also will be recorded for participants unable to join online during those times.
The cost is $30 for the series, or $12 for each seminar. Participants must register at http://tx.ag/HummerWeek. The event is part of the Birding with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension program.
“Hummingbirds have a unique and charismatic personality, while being very fierce small birds,” said Emily Grant, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, Gillespie County.
She said established birders as well as those new to birding were encouraged to participate in the seminars.
“Hummer Week focuses on bringing participants an in-depth look about identifying hummingbirds, current and relevant research projects as well as sessions that focus on hummingbird photography and sketching,” Grant said. “As birders, learning new identification, photography or sketching skills can elevate our birding skills.”
Texas Master Naturalists should request advanced training hours from their chapter, she said. A request form is available online for Texas Master Naturalists to submit. Up to three advanced training hours may be available.
“The funds raised through our virtual birding seminars support our Rio Diablo Birding Camp, which is for youth 14-18,” she said.
Hummingbird topics, speakers
A different expert will speak at each session. The topics and speakers are as follows:
Aug. 15: Hummingbird Identification — Sheri Williamson, author, A Field Guide to Hummingbirds of North America, Hereford, Ariz.
Aug. 16: Uncovering Migration of Giant Hummingbirds with Tiny Tracking Devices and Natural History Collections — Jessie Williamson, Ph.D., evolutionary ecologist, ornithologist and National Science Foundation Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Ithaca, N.Y.
Aug. 17: The Art of Banding Hummingbirds — Kelly Bryan, banding expert and author, Fort Davis.
Aug. 18: Making the Most of a Hummingbird Photography Experience — Lee Hoy, professional photographer and guide, Big Bend Birding and Photo Tours, Fort Davis.
Aug. 19: Getting Started Sketching: Hummingbirds — Catherine Hamilton, professional artist, illustrator, instructor and birder, Los Angeles.
For additional information or questions email emily.grant@ag.tamu.edu.