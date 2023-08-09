Catastrophic Damage Insurers

File - The damage caused by a tornado to Beamer Place Apartments in Houston is seen on Jan. 25, 2023. A series of severe thunderstorms in the U.S. resulted in $34 billion in insured losses during the first half of the year, the highest amount ever for insured losses in the period, according to Swiss Re Group. (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

 Yi-Chin Lee

Waves of severe thunderstorms in the U.S. during the first half of this year led to $34 billion in insured losses, an unprecedented level of financial damage in such a short time, according to Swiss Re Group, as climate change contributes to the frequency and severity of violent meteorological events.