Local officials are asking residents to prepare for winter weather as temperatures are expected to fall below freezing Thursday night.
Temple Fire & Rescue posted a link to a list of reminders for cold weather conditions on its social media pages this week, detailing what steps residents should take.
The reminders come ahead of a drop in temperatures Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The agency shows temperatures in Temple will drop from a high of 50 degrees to a low of 14 degrees on Thursday, and will remain freezing at night throughout the weekend.
City officials said residents needed to remember the four P’s when preparing for winter weather.
The first thing to protect is people, with the city encouraging residents to make sure they and their loved ones are dressed warmly. The second P is for pets, with officials recommending people bring their animals inside and giving them a warm place to sleep.
Pipes are another important thing to protect in cold weather, with those running outside needing to be wrapped in insulation to avoid cracks when water inside them freeze.
Lastly, the city recommends protecting plants that may need to be covered or brought inside to avoid frost damage.
For those planning to drive, officials recommend staying off the road as much as possible and giving extra stopping room where possible.
Officials said residents should be extra careful on bridges and overpasses, which can have higher risks of icy conditions.
“The city of Temple reminds residents to stay alert to changing weather conditions forecasted in the area,” Kiara Nowlin, spokeswoman for the city, said. “It is important for residents to check local media for regular weather updates. The community can also visit staysafetemple.com to find warming shelter, emergency management and safety information to help prepare for the upcoming cold weather.”
Warming shelters
The Temple Salvation Army and Temple Impact Church will open their warming shelter doors starting Thursday night to people in need. The two organizations regularly give shelter to those in need on nights when temperatures fall below freezing.
The Salvation Army in Temple, 419 W. Ave. G, opens each day at 3 p.m. and serves dinner and breakfast to those staying the night. Officials said the facility does allow service animals.
“They don’t need to register to stay the night and there is no charge for any services at the Salvation Army,” Lt. David Beckham said. “Registered service animals are allowed in the emergency overnight shelter. We just want those in need to be safe during this cold snap and for them to know that The Salvation Army is here for them.”
Impact Church, 206 E. Adams Ave., will be open each day from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. the next morning.
The church allows those with pets to bring their animals inside, also feeding dinner and breakfast to those staying there.
While both warming shelters usually cater to the area’s homeless population, both organizations have said that they also allow those who need a warm place to stay as well.
During the day those who need to stay warm are able to find shelter either at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., or Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G.
State preparations
Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave an update on the state’s preparation for the upcoming cold weather Wednesday.
As part of the update, officials said that the state’s electrical grid is ready and reliable ahead of the cold weather and the state has more power available than ever before.
“The state of Texas is ready to fully and robustly respond to the severe cold weather event expected to impact Texas this holiday week, and our state’s electrical grid is absolutely prepared to meet demand over the course of this storm,” Abbott said. “As we continue to monitor the weather, we remain in close coordination with local leaders across the state to ensure they have the resources needed to keep our communities safe.”