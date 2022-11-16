Thanksgiving Inflation

Frozen turkeys are displayed at a supermarket in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples.

 Matt Rourke/AP file

In early November, Hays Culbreth's mother sent a poll to a few family members. She said she could only afford to make two sides for their group of 15 this Thanksgiving and asked them each to vote for their favorites.