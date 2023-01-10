Severe Weather California

Flooding from huge amounts of rain are seen in a neighborhood off of Holohan Road near Watsonville, Calif.

 Brontë Wittpenn

LOS ANGELES — California saw little relief from drenching rains Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms swamped roads, turned rivers into gushing flood zones and forced thousands of people to flee from towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since last week.