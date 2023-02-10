Super Bowl The Boneless Lie

With the Super Bowl at hand, behold the cheerful untruth that has been perpetrated upon the chicken-consuming citizens of the United States on menus across the land: a “boneless wing” that isn’t a wing at all.

 Charles Krupa

NEW YORK — One day in 2020, at the pandemic's height, an earnest-looking man with long hair the color of Buffalo sauce stepped up to a podium in Lincoln, Nebraska, to address his city council during its public comment period. His unexpected topic, as he framed it: It was time to end the deception.