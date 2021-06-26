The Temple community joined together to help a 9-year-old attend a science-based leadership camp next month.
Nine-year-old Benjamin Hall is slated to attend the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM event in Dallas — a six-day event in mid-July, where he will learn about medicine, robotics and crime scene investigation.
Following his selection to represent Western Hills Elementary at the forum, the Temple community crowdfunded $3,500 to ensure his attendance. Dozens of area residents made contributions via a GoFundMe campaign online before $500 donations were awarded from both the Temple Chamber of Commerce and Temple-based sports agent Patrick Arryn.
Benjamin, a rising fourth-grade student, said he is thankful for everyone who has supported him through a monetary donation.
“It makes me feel really good,” he told the Telegram. “There are such nice people in the world.”
His mom, Jacqueline Anderson, shares that gratitude.
“One thing I share with my family is that you really don’t know how much people care until they show you how much they care,” she said. “The community support from neighbors, friends and Temple ISD has just been overwhelming. It’s just been great.”
Anderson emphasized how this will be Benjamin’s first opportunity to participate in an event of this magnitude.
“I think it is a wonderful opportunity for him to learn, for him to grow, and for him to learn about and get exposure to STEM,” she said. “It’s going to enhance his leadership skills, and just be a great opportunity to get out and make some new friends.”
Benjamin — who has aspirations to join the U.S. Air Force before attending college — said he is excited for any of the mathematics-based activities during the forum.
“I love math because I’m good at it,” he said. “It’s pretty easy to learn and you can use it in a lot of situations.”
On Thursday, Benjamin was introduced to the Temple Chamber Commerce by Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott, where he had the opportunity to thank its members for their $500 contribution.
Anderson hopes opportunities like this are just the beginning for her son.
“I think God has given all parents a wonderful opportunity to guide their children off into the future … and it is really an honor and a privilege to be his parent,” she said. “He’s full of compassion, loves school and it just seems like doors are really opening for him. He is so excited about having the opportunity to go out and we’re appreciative of everyone that’s helped him out.”