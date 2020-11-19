WASHINGTON — In what some called increasingly frantic steps to block the results of the 2020 election, attorneys for President Donald Trump presented their “opening statement” of court cases to come Thursday.
Efforts reportedly included summoning state legislators to the White House as part of a long shot bid to overturn a race that has been called by all major media outlets for former Vice President Joe Biden.
At a press conference Thursday, Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and others alleged a widespread Democratic election conspiracy involving multiple states and suspect voting machines even though a federal agency described the 2020 election as “the most secure in American history.”
Election officials across the country have said repeatedly there was no widespread fraud.
Regardless, Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and mayor of New York City, claimed there were precincts in Michigan and Wisconsin where voting totals were more than 100 percent of the registered voters — alleging that some voted more than once, non-registered people voted or other illegal votes were counted. “What I’m describing to you is a massive fraud,” he said.
Both Michigan and Wisconsin allow same-day voter registration.
The moves are not expected to change the outcome of the 2020 election, where Biden appears to have clinched more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win.
Many of the fraud allegations stem from poll watchers who filed affidavits included with lawsuits in battleground states aimed at delaying vote certification. Those affidavits lean into innuendo and suggestions of fraud.
Jenna Ellis, one of the Trump lawyers, said, “Trials take time. This is basically an opening statement.”
Ellis said the Trump effort is not trying to delegitimize, but actually trying to maintain fair elections. Election official fraud cannot stand, she said.
Election law experts see it as the last, dying gasps of the Trump campaign and say Biden is certain to walk into the Oval Office come January. But there is great concern that Trump’s effort is doing real damage to public faith in the integrity of U.S. elections.
“It’s very concerning that some Republicans apparently can’t fathom the possibility that they legitimately lost this election,” said Joshua Douglas, a law professor at the University of Kentucky who researches and teaches election law.
“We depend on democratic norms, including that the losers graciously accept defeat,” he said. “That seems to be breaking down.”
The federal election security agency declared the 2020 presidential election to have been the most secure in history. Days after that statement was issued, Trump fired the agency’s leader.
Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor on the Trump legal team, said at the press conference that in one case 186,000 votes came in at once, all for Joe Biden — akin to 186,000 straight coin flips all coming up heads. It’s statistically impossible, she said. “There is no reasonable explanation for the massive straight-line ups” in the vote tallies, Powell said, claiming that is when operators for voting machine company Dominion went in and injected votes.
But critics say the president’s claims he won the elections, his work to sway local officials who certify votes and his allies’ refusal to admit he lost may have a lasting impact. Many of his supporters don’t believe he lost.
“It’s about trying to set up the conditions where half of the country believes that there are only two possibilities, either they win or the election was stolen,” said Justin Levitt, a constitutional law scholar and professor at Loyola Law School. “And that’s not a democracy.”
Two GOP canvassers in Michigan’s Wayne County said in a statement Thursday they lacked confidence that the election was fair and impartial. “There has been a distinct lack of transparency throughout the process,” they said. But there has been no evidence of impropriety or fraud in Michigan, election officials have said.
Trump’s allies have homed in on the way the president’s early lead in Michigan and some other states on Election Night slipped away as later votes came, casting it as evidence of something nefarious.
But a massive influx of mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic leaned largely to Biden, who encouraged his supporters to vote by mail, and those votes were the last to be counted.
When mail-in voter statutes were approved, Giuliani claimed, Democrats realized they could do precisely what former President Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, and Republican former Secretary of State Jim Baker warned about in the ease of using mail-in ballots for voter fraud.
“This has been a massive attack on the integrity on the voting system in the greatest democracy on earth,” Giuliani said.
Carter, who pushed back on White House efforts to discredit his former work, endorsed the safety of mail-in ballots in September.
Biden crushed Trump in Wayne County, a Democratic stronghold that includes Detroit, by a more than 2-1 margin on his way to winning Michigan by 146,000 votes, according to unofficial results.
Earlier this week, the county’s two Republicans canvassers blocked the certification of votes there. They later relented and the results were certified. But a person familiar with the matter said Trump reached out to the canvassers, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, on Tuesday evening after the revised vote to express gratitude for their support. Then, on Wednesday, Palmer and Hartmann signed affidavits saying they believed the county vote “should not be certified.”
They cannot rescind their votes, according to the Michigan secretary of state. The four-member state canvassing board is expected to meet Monday and also is split with two Democrats and two Republicans.
Trump appears intent on pushing the issue. He has invited Michigan’s Republican legislative leaders, Senate Majority Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, to the White House, according to two officials familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly. The two have agreed to go, according to one official, but they haven’t commented publicly, and it’s not clear what the purpose of the meeting is.
The Michigan Legislature would be called on to select electors if Trump were to succeed in convincing the state’s board of canvassers not to certify Biden’s 153,000-vote victory in the state. But both legislative leaders have indicated they will not try to overturn Biden’s win.
“Michigan law does not include a provision for the Legislature to directly select electors or to award electors to anyone other than the person who received the most votes,” Shirkey’s spokeswoman said last week.
Giuliani cited a few sworn affidavits that he said showed a vast Democratic conspiracy, but added that he could not reveal much of the evidence. One he cited was from Jessy Jacob, identified as a city employee in Detroit who said she saw other workers coaching voters to cast ballots for Biden and the Democrats.
A judge who refused to block certification of Detroit-area results noted that Jacob’s claims included no “date, location, frequency or names of employees” and that she only came forward after unofficial results indicated Biden had won Michigan.
Ellis said more evidence would be forthcoming and that Trump’s allies would have more success in courts going forward.