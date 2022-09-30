Election 2022 State Supreme Courts

Abortion-rights protesters attend a rally following the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the federally protected right to abortion, outside the state capitol on Friday in Lansing, Mich.

 Paul Sancya

Surrounded by states with abortion bans that took effect after Roe v. Wade fell, Illinois is one of the few places where the procedure remains legal in the Midwest.