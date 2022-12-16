A federal judge is expected to hear closing arguments on Monday in the bench trial for a Central Texas man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Falls County resident Christopher Grider, 40, the owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy, took the stand on the third day of the bench trial in which U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly will determine guilt or innocence.
Prosecutors played the song “One Day More” from the musical Les Miserables — which Grider sent a link of to his wife and friend on Jan. 5, according to news reports. The song’s lyrics include the phrase “one day more to revolution,” which prosecutors said pointed to the defendant’s intentions on Jan. 6.
Grider testified that the song was intended to mean that he had one more day until he was able to see former President Donald Trump at a rally in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6. He added that the musical is one of his wife’s favorites.
Prosecutors said Grider is heard on video recordings inside the Capitol saying “hold the line,” “stop the steal,” and “let us in or we’ll go in.”
During the trial, Grider and Kollar-Kotelly had an exchange in which she said Grider’s testimony about when he knew he didn’t belong in the Capitol did not match what he said in an earlier plea agreement addressing other charges. However, she later said she would accept and consider both explanations.
Grider told the judge that he was at the Capitol to also show his support for Sen. Ted Cruz and did not intend to disrupt the certification process.
Earlier this week, Grider, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The businessman could face up to a year in prison for each count. He is charged with three felonies and six misdemeanor counts.
The bench trial will determine the resolution of other remaining charges: of felony civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, destruction of government property, remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or building.
Grider has pleaded not guilty to seven of the charges.
Kollar-Kotelly will determine whether Grider is innocent or guilty since the defendant waived his right for a jury trial.
The judge said her ruling could come either Tuesday or Wednesday.