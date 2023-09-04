To meet an ongoing need for health care providers in Central Texas, the Temple College Adult Education and Literacy program has scholarships available for training and certification for Clinical Medical Assistant, Certified Nurse Aide, Electrocardiograph Technician and Phlebotomy Technician.
Temple College offers scholarships for health care field certifications
