Obit Robert Clary

Actor, artist and singer Robert Clary poses for a portrait in his home studio on Feb. 26, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Clary, who played a prisoner of war in the TV sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif. He was 96. 

LOS ANGELES — Robert Clary, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II who played a feisty prisoner of war in the improbable 1960s sitcom "Hogan's Heroes," has died. He was 96.