Firefighters search among debris washed ashore by sea at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy.

 Giovanni Isolino

CROTONE, Italy — Rescue teams pulled more bodies from the sea on Tuesday, bringing the death toll from Italy's latest migration tragedy to 65, as prosecutors identified suspected smugglers who allegedly charged nearly $8,500 for each person making the "voyage of death" from Turkey to Italy.