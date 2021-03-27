Hot dogs, sausages, hamburgers and barbecued pulled pork were on the menu Saturday at Horny Toad Harley Davidson in Temple for a Bikers Against Child Abuse fundraiser.
Bling Bling, president of the BACA Five Hills chapter in Copperas Cove, said the event — canceled last year due to COVID-19 — usually raises several hundred dollars. The proceeds will be split between the Five Hills and Waco BACA chapters, she said.
“We have a kids’ campout every year,” she said. “We take our heroes camping. We call our victims heroes.”
When BACA signs up to help an abused child, the child gets a biker’s vest and a road name, she said.
“And we go to court with them,” she said. “We give them the strength. A lot of times the perpetrators have threatened them and the kids are scared. We try to give them the strength they need to go back to being kids.”
When the day comes for the child to go to court, the parents are often not allowed into the courtroom, she said.
“Because they’re the ones the kids tell the story to, so they’re going to get on the stand,” she said. “We accompany the kid in the courtroom. We stay with them while they testify and then we walk them back out. It’s all about them being able to tell their story.”
From 300-500 bikers could show up for the fundraiser, she said, and supporters of the event don’t have to be motorcycle riders.
Deuce, president of the BACA Waco chapter said he had about 13 people working in shifts to serve the pulled pork. He’s been a member of BACA for 12 years.
“What we do is we empower kids that have been victimized to not be afraid of the world they live in,” he said. “We’re involved with them until court ends and hopefully the alleged perpetrator is put away.”
When members of BACA come into contact with children, the youngsters are scared, he said.
“Some of them don’t want to leave the house,” he said. “They don’t want to go to school. In some cases we’ll come and follow the bus to school and make sure they make it in safe.”
The process of joining BACA is very strict, he said, requiring and FBI and criminal history check. BACA is a worldwide nonprofit organization and is not considered a motorcycle club, he said.
“We’re all volunteers, and we all pay our own way,” he said.
Mark Gamboa, fixed operations and marketing director for Horny Toad Harley Davidson, said the event marked the dealership’s 15-year anniversary and that each year it picks a nonprofit to support.
BACA works with the court system to help bullied and harassed children, he said. Their motto is: “No child should live in fear.”
A brochure that Bling Bling gave out described BACA’s continuing support of abused children.
Two BACA members are assigned as the child’s primary contacts, the brochure said. Services may include their presence in the home, visiting the child at school or helping to arrange for therapy.