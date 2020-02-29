Despite a yearlong delay due to both an excess and a shortage of rain, Temple’s largest park is now ready — just in time for spring.
Five years after Temple voters approved a $27.6 million parks bond, Crossroads Park — the bond’s biggest project — will be open to visitors Friday. City officials said they do plan on holding an official opening ceremony but it has not been scheduled yet.
Although the city anticipated opening the park on the first day of March, it was later decided to open the site in conjunction with the start of the park’s first tournament.
“The opening of Crossroads Park is a major achievement for the city of Temple as we continue to create places and spaces that improve the quality of life for our residents,” City Manager Brynn Myers said. “This major athletic complex was one of the signature projects funded by the 2015 parks bond, and we are happy to announce the city of Temple has now completed every one of those bond projects.”
The 248-acre, $11.2-million park is now the city’s largest park — dwarfing the 110-acre Lions Park in South Temple.
Located at Prairie View and Hilliard roads, the park includes soccer fields, tennis courts, a disc golf course, baseball and softball fields, and walking trails, among other amenities. City officials said they ended up adding tennis courts, two additional soccer fields and a multi-purpose field on top of what was originally planned.
While the notice to proceed on the project was signed in December 2016, multiple delays pushed back its completion date from spring 2019 until now.
Droughts in summer 2018 kept the city from planting grass on the fields, pushing back the completion date of the park until August 2019. Excess rain in the spring months of 2019 once again pushed back the completion date of the project until this year.
“There are always challenges when you start from scratch to build a large recreational facility of this nature,” Kevin Beavers, parks and recreation director, said. “Weather challenges aside, I am really proud of our team and our contractors, who were able to deliver a first-class athletic complex that will be a destination not only for our residents, but for major sports tournaments from around the region.”
City officials are hoping this large park will help attract many sports tournaments from around the state and the region to have their events in Temple. By attracting these tournaments the city hopes to help drive business to local restaurants, hotels and other services.
The Temple Convention and Visitors Bureau previously estimated that families coming into the city for these tournaments would spend an average of $88 per person for each day they stayed.
While the city had held off booking any of these tournaments when the site was still under construction, it recently started allowing groups to book the park’s facilities. City officials said the International Senior Softball Association Western Spring National Tournament will hold its event at the site Friday through Sunday, March 6-8.
City officials said the park is scheduled to host regular season games for several local softball, baseball and soccer groups.