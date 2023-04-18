State hearing

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, chairs the House Committee on Environmental Regulation during a hearing for the TCEQ sunset bill at the Capitol on March 23.

 Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

The Texas Senate on Monday unanimously approved a bill that would increase the penalties the state environmental agency can impose on industrial facilities that don’t comply with state regulations and give the public more time to weigh in on industry permits.