Brazil Amazon

A woman walks in an area impacted by drought near the Solimões River, in Tefe, Amazonas state, Brazil, Wednesday. Months after enduring floods that destroyed crops, thousands of families in the Brazilian Amazon are now dealing with severe drought.

 Edmar Barros

TEFE, Brazil — Just months after enduring floods that destroyed crops and submerged entire communities, thousands of families in the Brazilian Amazon are now dealing with severe drought that, at least in some areas, is the worst in decades. The low level of the Amazon River, at the center of the largest drainage system in the world, has put dozens of municipalities under alert.