Central Counties Services has hired a new executive director, the first woman to lead the agency in its more than 50 years of existence.
Johnnie Wardell, who was hired by the agency’s board Tuesday night, will start her new job Sept. 1. She replaces retiring executive director, Dr. Ray Helmcamp, whose last day is Aug. 31.
Central Counties Services serves thousands of individuals with mental and intellectual developmental disabilities. The Temple-based agency serves clients in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas and Milam counties.
“Ms. Wardell comes with a vast knowledge of the state system and center operations,” Helmcamp said in a news release. “She worked as the (Early Childhood Intervention) director for six years, leading a program, well respected in the state system. She has worked as the chief of operations for five years and deputy executive director for the past year.”
Helmcamp said Wardell’s knowledge of center operations “is second to none, having supervised Quality Management, Billing, Information Resources, Data Management, Human Resources and consulted with the Behavioral Health, ECI and (Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities) programs.”
“She has actively engaged staff in the analysis of issues, development of solutions and implementation of action plans to gain organizational efficiencies,” Helmcamp said.
For the past year, Wardell has been prominent in community planning activities and worked closely with county elected officials and law enforcement to affect change as it relates to various funding options, the release said.
“Ms. Wardell has worked side-by side with program directors to assess their service delivery systems and as such has gained a valuable knowledge of program operations,” Helmcamp said
The retiring executive director said, “Needless to say, the center going forward is in excellent hands.”
“Please join me in congratulating Johnnie Wardell in her new role of executive director, effective Sept. 1,” he said.