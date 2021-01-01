Texas looks unlikely to change its controversial partisan election system for judges — even after a commission studying the issue recommended ending the practice.
On an 8–7 vote, the 15-member group recommended in a report released Thursday that the Legislature change the longstanding method in the state, which requires judges to run with a political party, often collecting campaign checks from the very lawyers, businesses and lobbyists whose cases land before their courts. But the group did not overwhelmingly back a replacement system.
For decades, critics including former judges have pointed out the system allows for the appearance of bias for donors or political allies, if not improper influence itself. But the issue always has been politically intractable at the Texas Capitol, where large majorities would be required to change it through a constitutional amendment.
This week’s report marks a familiar logjam for the issue, which has been pushed for decades by lawyers, judges and good-government advocates, who rarely make much headway with Texas’ political leaders.
The split on the new commission fell not along partisan lines, but mostly between the members who serve in the Legislature and those who do not, including former judges and high-profile attorneys from across the state. Most of the lawmakers — who actually would have the opportunity to vote on changes the system — said they were loath to take away their constituents’ right to vote on judges.
“I do not believe the citizens, my constituents of the state of Texas, want this right taken away from them, and I’m not gonna be in a position or be the one who does that,” state Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, said at the committee’s final meeting in December. Huffman, who served as a trial judge in Houston, said the experience of campaigning for the bench had been valuable.
The counterargument to that came most persuasively from former judges, who have been pointing out for years that while Texans say they cherish their ability to elect judges, they typically have little idea who they’re choosing between.
In Houston, for example, there are dozens of judges on the ballot, lists long enough that even top local attorneys struggle to familiarize themselves with every candidate.
In the absence of better information, voters often turn to the demographic clues they can glean from the ballot itself. In this year’s Democratic judicial primaries, for example, female candidates got more votes than male candidates in every gender-split race, about 30. And in Republican primaries, judicial candidates with Hispanic-sounding surnames have often fared poorly, owing, experts say, to a largely white electorate.
“Judges can be elected even though no one knows who they are,” pointed out Wallace Jefferson, who was the first black chief justice of the Texas Supreme Court. Instead of vetting the qualifications of the judicial hopefuls they are choosing between, he said, voters often choose based on party affiliation, “or they vote based on the sound of your name.”
He was lucky, he joked, that he’d had a good ballot name.
“The notion that voters have studied every candidate is not borne out by the data,” said Tom Phillips, a former chief justice of the Texas Supreme Court who has been among the most vocal in calling for a change to the system.
Those who favor partisan judicial elections have pointed out that they may work better in rural counties, where voters are electing fewer judges and it’s easier to learn their qualifications.
But lawmakers serving on the group, from state Rep. Ina Minjarez, who represents a Democratic district in San Antonio, to state Sen. Robert Nichols, whose East Texas district is largely rural and Republican, were mostly united in opposing a change.
“The system that we currently have works very well in my district and I cannot vote in any manner to change that,” Nichols said at the group’s final meeting in December. “I just want to make sure, on the record, that I’m gonna be voting to stay with the current system of partisan selection.”
This story was first published at https://www.texastribune.org by The Texas Tribune. This story has been edited for length. The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.