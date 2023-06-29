A local farm will be bringing its fresh, homegrown produce to Morgan’s Point Resort soon.
Mesquite Homestead is based in Rogers and has been in operation since 2020, according to the business’s website. The family-owned farm will have a veggie trailer set up in the Two Lakes Real Estate parking lot at 1626 Morgan’s Point Road every Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning July 1.
Owner Bernadette Lopez said Saturday’s trailer will have rainbow Swiss chard, cucumbers, tomatoes (red, green and cherry), black-eyed peas, cabbage, summer squash, watermelon, cantaloupe and zucchinis for sale.
Anyone unable to visit the trailer can order online for local delivery to Salado, Harker Heights, Belton or Temple. Deliveries are made on Mondays.
Mesquite Homestead can also be found at the Salado Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Co. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through September.
Lopez said the farm will likely have plenty of products to sell well after the farmers market season ends including pumpkins and winter squash. However, there is an issue: Finding buyers without the markets’ help.
“One thing we’ve struggled with is the lack of a year-round market in this area,” Lopez said. “When markets end in September (or) October, we are still producing. Hens are still laying and cows are still milking.... Some of our best crops come from the fall and winter when the carrots are sweeter and the lettuce more crisp.”
To address the issue, Mesquite Homestead has collaborated with other local growers to set up “weekly veggie boxes” which are meant to encourage the community to try out new, in-season produce at a discounted price.
“Every week we gather our most prolific produce from that week's harvest and combine them into a veggie box which we offer for both pick up at the markets and for delivery,” Lopez said.
Veggie Box orders can be made on the Mesquite Homestead website. The farm also sells raw milk, cut-stem flowers and free-range chicken, duck and turkey eggs.