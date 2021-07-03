Central Texans are fundraising to help with relief efforts after five people were killed and hundreds were injured when a June 24 tornado swept through several villages in the southeastern Moravian region of the Czech Republic.
The rare twister destroyed thousands of structures as it rampaged through seven towns and villages, the most severe storm on record in the area, The Washington Post reported.
SPJST President Brian Vanicek, who is the honorary consul of the Czech Republic to Texas, said the organization has set up an online fundraiser through Facebook.
“Facebook was selected as our primary donor site as Facebook pays all of the processing fees, enabling 100 percent of the monies collected will go to the cause,” Vanicek said.
The link to the Facebook fundraising page is https://www.facebook.com/donate/214743513716344/10217972018923632/
Vanicek said many Texans remember the help the Czech Republic provided to the state after disasters in 2013 and 2017.
“In 2013, the Czech Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs presented four million crowns — approximately $200,000 — to the city of West, Texas, for rebuilding following the massive explosion of a fertilizer warehouse that occurred in that Central Texas community,” he said in the release. “Four years later, in 2017, the Czech Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs approved the provision of five million Czech Crowns — approximately $237,000 — for humanitarian assistance to displaced families in La Grange, Texas, in response to Hurricane Harvey. The gifts demonstrated the Czech Republic’s dedication and solidarity with the United States and especially Texans, where Texans of Czech Moravian ancestry represent a large part of the population.”
Tax-deductible donations can also be mailed to the Czech Moravian Benevolence Fund c/o The SPJST Foundation, P.O. Box 100, Temple, TX 76503.
“As Texans of Czech ancestry we have a deep and enduring need to be connected with our Czech homeland. The Czech Moravian Benevolence Fund will help us to make that connection. We will stay in touch with our friends and contacts throughout the region,” Vanicek said.
The SPJST Foundation’s Facebook page is posting regular updates of how the situation is progressing, he said.