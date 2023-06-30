BELTON — Judge Jack Jones announced Thursday he will not seek re-election after presiding over the 146th District Court for the last 10½ years.
“It has been my privilege and honor to serve the people of Bell County as the judge of the 146th District Court,” he said in a news release. “My fellow citizens have elected me three times to terms of service, the last two without opposition. I will be eternally grateful for their trust and support.”
Jones’ term will end in 2024.
“All good things must eventually come to an end. It is with mixed emotions but with no regrets,” he said. “It is my intention to take senior judge status then, making myself available for appointment as a visiting judge may be needed in courts throughout the state.”
Jones added how that role would also allow him more time with his friends and family, including his wife, Diane, and to serve his community through other avenues.
“I am confident that my announcement at this time will allow highly-qualified Bell County attorneys to answer the call of the people to seek election to the 146th bench, and that my successor will enjoy the same support, encouragement and respect that has been given to me and all the judges of Bell County,” he said.