Amazon Union Election

Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south of Albany, N.Y. The startup union is slated to face the company yet again, aiming to rack up more wins.

 Rachel Phua

NEW YORK — Amazon workers in upstate New York overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Tuesday, handing a second defeat to the labor group that's been attempting to drag the company to the negotiating table since its historic win earlier this year.