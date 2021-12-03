Having trouble dialing local numbers?
The new 10-digit dialing requirement for the local 254 area code — and several others — has perplexed some after it was recently implemented across the state.
Now you must dial the area code first, then the telephone number for local calls, according to the Public Utility Commission of Texas.
The new rule went into effect Oct. 24, for the 254, 361, 409, 806, 830, 915 and 940 area codes in Texas. The change was first announced last spring. In addition numbers with a 988 prefix will also require 10-digit dialing.
On July 16, 2020, the Federal Communications Commission issued an order approving 988 as the three-digit abbreviated dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The order requires all telecommunications providers to make any network changes necessary to ensure 988 access by July 16, 2022, according to a news release.
Several Texas area codes, including 254, have numbers with a 988 prefix, thus requiring 10 digits to dial local calls.
A “permission dialing period” went from April 24 to Oct. 24 that previously allowed callers to dial just seven digits for local calls. The new changes come years after the state initiated 10-digit dialing for Texas’ largest cities.
“After the permissive dialing period, local calls dialed with only seven digits will reach a recording prompting them to hang up and dial again using both the area code with the seven-digit telephone number,” the Public Utility Commission said.
The Public Utility Commission said important safety and security equipment — such as medical alert devices, and alarm and security systems — must be programmed to use 10-digit dialing.
“Many systems operate on 10-digit dialing by default, but some older equipment may still use seven-digits,” the agency said. “Please contact your medical alert or security provider if you are not sure whether your equipment needs to be reprogrammed to accommodate the upcoming change to 10-digit local dialing.”
Equipment that may need to be re-programmed includes life safety systems or medical monitoring devices, PBXs, fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates, speed dialers, mobile or other wireless phone contact lists, call forwarding settings and voicemail services.
“Customers should also ensure the area code is included in all other places where a telephone number is displayed like their websites, personal and business stationery, advertising materials, personal and business checks, and even personal or pet ID tags,” the agency said.
The Public Utility Commission said the price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the dialing change.
Callers will continue to dial 1+ the area code + telephone number for all long-distance calls
Customers will continue to dial a prefix (such as “9”) when dialing from a multi-line telephone system in a hotel or office building as required
Three digit calls to 711 relay services or 911 emergency services remain unchanged, the agency said.
“If 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, or 811 are currently available in one’s community, they can still be dialed with just three digits,” the agency said.