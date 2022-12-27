Winter Weather New York

In this drone image, snow blankets a neighborhood in Cheektowaga, N.Y. Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 24 people across the US. 

 John Waller

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo's snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York's deadliest storm in at least two generations.