The city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department is reopening some park amenities, city officials announced Friday.
Park playgrounds and the Central Texas Bark Park are now open to the public, according to a news release.
Restrooms with soap dispensers in the facility are open. Park restrooms without soap dispensers will reopen once the Parks and Recreation Department determines a way for park-goers to sanitize their hands.
Splash Pads will reopen on Saturday.
Due to the governor's orders on sports, basketball courts at the parks will remain closed at this time.
City officials ask the public to follow social distancing guidelines when visiting parks and enjoying park amenities.