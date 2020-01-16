BELTON — Roscoe Harrison is dedicated to service.
He has served as the pastor of the Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple for nearly two decades and has been active in numerous civic and community organizations across Bell County.
He was a journalist, having worked at the Temple Daily Telegram, KCEN-TV, KTEM radio and the San Antonio Express-News. He later worked for Baylor Scott & White, the Texas Attorney General’s Office and a state Supreme Court justice.
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, at its annual awards banquet Thursday evening, recognized Harrison’s dedication to his community by giving him the 2019 Beltonian Award. It honors longtime achievement in volunteer service to the Belton community.
The recognition, chamber President Randy Pittenger said, was overdue.
“His service has covered the range of education, church, service organization, youth programs and multiple areas that have improved the quality of life in our area,” Pittenger said. “Our community is better because of Roscoe Harrison, so it is fitting and appropriate that we thank him for a lifetime of service to our community.”
Harrison was surprised to learn he won the award.
“I am highly honored to receive this award. I’m a native of Belton. I grew up in Belton and love the community,” Harrison told the Telegram. “It was a pleasant surprise to me. I am really elated and humbled for the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce to give me this award.”
Among the many groups on which Harrison has served are the Temple Kiwanis Club, Hope for the Hungry, the Bell County Museum, the Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation, the C.A.R.E. Leadership Network, and the Nolan Creek Masonic Lodge.
“Serving humanity is God’s work,” Harrison said.
Citizen of Year
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce named Matt Bates, the city’s parks and recreation director, the 2019 Citizen of the Year. Bates said it is an honor and privilege to win this award.
“To be recognized for doing what I love to do and what I want to do every day is pretty special,” Bates told the Telegram. “I’m not necessarily used to being the guy that is out in front taking awards for something like this. I’m more in the shadows helping others. I do appreciate it.”
Pittenger said Bates was key in helping the chamber plan its most recent Fourth of July Celebration and assisting in the group’s projects for Leadership Belton last year. The chamber president also highlighted Bates’s leadership skills on the Belton parks master plan and the Heritage Park expansion.
“Matt doesn’t seek the spotlight, and, in fact, as you might expect, was surprised and puzzled why he was chosen for this award,” Pittenger said. “His ever-present smile, positive attitude and strong servant heart is exactly what distinguishes Matt Bates, and resulted in his being named the 2019 Citizen of the Year.”
Other awards
The chamber gave out several other awards Thursday night.
It named Tracy Conoley, a branch marketing specialist at the Wood Group of Fairway Independent Mortgage, the 2019 Ambassador of the year.
The Chamber named Extraco Banks the 2019 Business of the Year, Vista Real Estate its 2019 Sponsor of the Year, and gave the Legacy Award to Belton department store Cochran, Blair and Potts.
The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce recognized several people as Community Partners. The recognitions were a surprise for the recipients, Pittenger said. They include state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and his wife, Debbie; Ronnie and Staci Schoepf; Adriane and Patrick Hodges; Frank Minosky; and Emily Kirkpatrick.