Designing a new elevated storage tank in Temple will begin after the City Council approved the facility last week.
The Temple City Council unanimously approved the funding for the design and bidding of a new 2 million to 3 million gallon elevated storage tank during last week’s meeting.
This new storage tank will be located in the city’s industrial park and will provide water for most businesses in the area.
Design of the storage tank will cost the city $179,565. The entire project is estimated to cost between $4.1 million to $5.6 million depending on required water capacity.
“The new tank under design will support continued growth and improve service to existing customers,” said Don Bond, director of the city’s Public Works Department. “The city is committed to providing excellent and reliable water service to all of its customers both inside and outside of the Temple Industrial Park.”
The city has commissioned the services of Kasberg, Patrick & Associates to design the tower, conduct a preliminary site selection and conduct the bidding process for the project’s contractor.
Construction of the proposed water tower will take about a year once the designs are finalized and approved by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said the tower will be a new facility for the area and will not replace a previously existing tower. Simmons said the new tower in the industrial park will not only help the businesses that are already in the area, but those looking to expand or move into the park.
City officials also said the new tower will not need to cater to the Niagara Bottling Plant, also in the industrial park, because infrastructure already allows the plant to operate without the tower.
Once construction starts on the project, the city said it will work with the contractor to minimize impact to any homes or businesses in the area.