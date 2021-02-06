Registration is open for a Texas Master Naturalist spring class.
“Texas Master Naturalists are people who still like to play in the dirt, and are willing to get their feet wet and their hands dirty,” Texas A&M AgriLife Extension said in a news release. “To become a Master Naturalist, one takes a training class of over 40 hours of expert training about almost every aspect of the natural world — soils, backyard habitats, prairies, rangeland management, forest ecology, birds, mammals, fish, insects, botany, climate, geology and archaeology.”
To complete the certification process, each volunteer completes 40 hours of service and an additional 8 hours of training.
The program will meet virtually from 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays March 2-May 27. Cost of the program is $150.
“Due to COVID-19, classes will be virtual,” the release said. “While we hope to have in-person field trips later in the spring, it is unknown whether that will be possible.”
The class includes the comprehensive Texas Master Naturalist Program manual as well as a one-year membership to the Good Water Chapter in Williamson County. For couples who plan to share the manual, there is a discount for the second student.
For more information, including registration and the training class calendar, visit https://txmn.org/goodwater/texas-master-naturalist-training-program/
The Texas Master Naturalist Program is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Parks and Wildlife.