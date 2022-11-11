Tropical Weather

Workers check on a possible gas leak at the Pirates Cove Condos after part of the building collapsed due to a storm surge by Hurricane Nicole in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. 

 John Raoux

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida's coast wondered if their homes can be made livable again.