Ukraine Russia War The Hunted

Ukrainian children play at an abandoned checkpoint in Kherson, southern Ukraine.

 Bernat Armangue

KYIV, Ukraine — Three days after the first Russian bombs struck Ukraine, Andrii Kuprash, the head of a village north of Kyiv, walked into a forest near his home and began to dig. He didn't stop until he had carved out a shallow pit, big enough for a man like him. It was his just-in-case, a place to lie low if he needed.